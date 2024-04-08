Kartik Aaryan’s cheat day is full of ice creams

ANI

Mumbai, April 8

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has gone through an incredible transformation for his upcoming projects, on Sunday, enjoyed his cheat day, which was full of ice creams.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kartik shared a video of him relishing yummy ice creams.

In the video, one can see how Kartik can’t resist himself from having dessert.

He transformed himself to get into the shape of his character in ‘Chandu Champion’ and has prepared very hard for his titular character.

The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsperson and his spirit of never giving up. The film is expected to release on June 14, 2024.

Kartik will return as his popular character ‘Rooh Baba’ for the third part of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

#Instagram #Mumbai