Kartik Aaryan's epic 8-minute single-shot war sequence in 'Chandu Champion' stuns fans

Chandigarh, October 12

Kartik Aaryan has embarked on a thrilling journey with his upcoming sports-drama, 'Chandu Champion.' The Bollywood actor shared a gripping still from the film's "most challenging" 8-minute-long single-shot war sequence, leaving fans awestruck.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted the intense image and expressed, "This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular, and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime."

As the actor unveiled this daring moment, his fans and followers couldn't contain their excitement.

One admirer praised Kartik's evolution, saying, "From delivering a five and a half page monologue in one shot to shooting 8 minutes long war scene in one shot. Only you can relate to doing these things."

Another impatiently anticipated the scene, commenting, "Can't wait to see the shot. Can't wait anymore to watch Chandu Champion."

The unique aspect of this remarkable sequence lies in the reenactment of a 1965 battle, making it an unparalleled single-shot action sequence in its scale. Set in the breathtaking Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, 9000 feet above sea level, the scene demanded an intricate army camp setup.

Preparation for this epic war scene involved five days of intensive rehearsals with Kartik, Vijay Raaz, and Bhuvan Arora, ensuring every detail was flawlessly executed. On the sixth day, the team brought the scene to life, capturing the essence of dramatic wartime events.

'Chandu Champion' narrates the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman who embodies the spirit of never giving up. Kartik plays the role of Chandu in this inspiring sports drama, marking his first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

While Kartik is receiving accolades for 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' he is already setting his sights on the future. There are 'Captain India' directed by Hansal Mehta and Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3' on the horizon.

