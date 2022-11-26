Kartik Aaryan's friends, family helped him return to normalcy after disturbing nights of being 'Freddy'

Mumbai, November 26
Actor Kartik Aaryan said that he got disturbing nights because of his upcoming film 'Freddy' but he adds that it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail his regular activities while shooting for the movie.
Kartik, who will be seen in the very intense character of 'Freddy', opened up about his preparation for the character.
"I literally dwelled in the world of Freddy while shooting the film. It was important for me to remain in that headspace and go to the set and perform. I got disturbing nights because of 'Freddy' but it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail my regular activities while shooting Freddy so that I could focus on the film and the character." "Post the wrap, I connected with my friends and family who keep me grounded and that helped me return to reality and normalcy again," he said.
Kartik's most-awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'.
Watch the trailer of the film:
View this post on Instagram
Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller 'Freddy'. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F., the film will release on December 2.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police
Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
2 suspected Pakistani ornithologists spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire
Their movements were trapped in hand-held thermal imaging ca...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...