Kashish Duggal on her role in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is a narrative about Radhika, a girl from Jhansi who takes a leap of faith to the city of Mumbai. The show stars Megha Ray as the protagonist.

Kashish Duggal, who plays the role of Radhika’s mother, has faith in her daughter’s abilities, but it is a mother’s prerogative to worry about her child. Kashish relates to her character, Suman Yadav, and recalls similar instances from her own life.

She said, “In Suman, I see my mother. I was a theatre artiste, but needed to move to Mumbai to make a career out of my passion for acting. So, I packed my bags, leaving behind my worried mother, who would constantly call me to make sure I was doing okay. She knew every little detail about my life. Now that I am portraying a mother to a daughter who is pursuing her dreams far from home, I connect more strongly to my mother. As Suman, I now understand what my mom went through, and it’s tough. I have tried to adopt my mom’s mannerisms and incorporate them in my character of Suman.”