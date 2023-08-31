Kashmira Pardeshi who will be seen in The Freelancer as asked not to read the book, Ticket to Syria

It must have taken more than just a script and rehearsals for Kashmira Pardeshi to prepare for her intensely layered character, Aliya, in Disney+Hotstar’s series, The Freelancer.

Opening up about the same, Kashmira said, “The script is based on the book, Ticket to Syria. But I read the book much later as I was asked not to read it. I believe that a well written script will have everything that an actor needs. But to prepare for the character, I watched a lot of documentaries made on families that have faced this. On girls who have voluntarily fled to Syria, or who have been abducted and taken there. I read about Sushmita Banerjee, a Kabuliwala’s wife and referred to a lot of inspiring stories.”