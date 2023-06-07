Kasturi Banerjjee talks about Asur 2

Kasturi Banerjjee, known for Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Kundali Bhagya and City of Dreams Season 3, has come up with her new web series, Asur 2. The psychological thriller stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra among others. Her character Zoya is a psychotherapist, who is warm, empathetic, and loving, yet very professional. Talking about what made her say yes for the second season, Kasturi says, “I had seen Season 1 and who wouldn’t want to be a part of this epic drama with suspense and crime?”

She adds, “I loved working with such talented people. The understanding of the entire team was amazing.”