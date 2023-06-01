Kate Beckinsale praises Keanu Reeves for helping her avert a wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

IANS

Actress Kate Beckinsale is the latest actor to offer evidence that Keanu Reeves is the nicest actor in Hollywood.

The Underworld star returned to the Cannes Film Festival this year, where she attended the annual amfAR charity gala among other events, which must’ve had her thinking about her first time at Cannes in 1993 for the premiere of Kenneth Branagh’s Shakespeare adaptation Much Ado About Nothing.

Recently, Beckinsale discovered a photo of her on the 1993 Cannes red carpet and revealed that her co-star Keanu Reeves jumped in to help prevent what could’ve been a huge wardrobe malfunction on her first Cannes carpet.“I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open,” she said.