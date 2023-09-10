Kate Middleton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on first death anniversary

ANI

On the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton and Prince William travelled to Wales for a service honouring her at the ancient St. Davids Cathedral. During the service, Princess Kate stepped forward with her husband by her side to place a bouquet of white flowers at a portrait of Queen Elizabeth.

The Princess of Wales has regularly paid tribute to the late Elizabeth II through her jewellery. So marking the queen’s first death anniversary, Kate wore a pair of the late monarch’s pearl-and-diamond drop earrings for the event. The classic style, which Queen Elizabeth wore for her Silver Jubilee in 1977, includes a teardrop-shaped pearl hanging from a diamond stud versus the larger round pair she usually wore.

The princess paired her pearls with the maroon coatdress. The event, called “an act of reflection for accession day,” included prayers said in both Welsh and English. Queen Elizabeth II was 96 when she breathed her last on September 8 last year.

