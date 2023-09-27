Kate Moss loves 'moonbathing' to absorb lunar energy

IANS

Model Kate Moss has revealed that part of her new lifestyle involves ‘moonbathing’, in which she lies under the night sky to absorb lunar energy. Kate has also experimented with waking at 4 am, and growing her own vegetables after moving out of London to west Oxfordshire, Her day starts with transcendental meditation.

She said about being in “denial” about her upcoming 50th birthday on January 16. “I’m not turning 50. No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.” Kate also said “no comment” when asked whether she has undergone any “tweakments” such as filler or botox to prevent the appearance of aging.

#England #London