Kate Winslet stars with her daughter in I Am Ruth

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet recently talked about being in the limelight and the pressure to look a certain way. With Winslet’s daughter gaining name for her acting, the Titanic star talks about how much more difficult it is now.

“When I was younger, my agent would get calls saying, ‘how’s her weight?’,” she said.

However, at 47, Winslet says that she cares ‘about being that actor who moves her face and has a body that jiggles’. She feels things in the industry have changed.

Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton is 22 years old and with social media ever present in everyone’s daily life, it represents a new difficulty for celebrities as they have to be more guarded. Winslet stars with her daughter in I Am Ruth, where they play mother and daughter on screen too. Identity issues are at the centre of the story. — IANS