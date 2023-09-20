Katha becomes a modern bride

Aditi Dev Sharma, who has become a fan favourite for her endearing role as Katha in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee, will be seen ditching the quintessential bridal red attire and opting for a trendy look for the upcoming wedding sequence in the show.
Katha’s bridal look draws inspiration from one of B-town’s most beautiful brides, Kiara Advani – who perfected the contemporary bridal look. Katha will be seen donning a lovely pastel pink lehenga with exquisite embroidery, eye-catching jewellery, and minimal makeup, making for a picture-perfect bride.
Aditi says, “The team and I decided to keep the outfit subtle as Katha has always found solace in simplicity. Less is more for Katha, and this is not just another wedding, but also a celebration of second chances and the love that she feels for Viaan. Hence, we went ahead with a simple yet elegant attire.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe