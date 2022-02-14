Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Chandigarh, February 14
Newly wedded power couple of Bollywood Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first Valentine's Day after wedding. Sharing some unseen pictures from their ‘we time’ on their social media handle, the two express their love for each other with a special message. Katrina Kaif shared three pictures to say love isn’t just romantic dinners but being together in tough times. In one of the photos, they are seen in an embrace, another one has them look into each other’s eyes with love and in the third Vicky plants a kiss on Katrina’s forehead. The actress says, “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but you make the difficult moments better and that's what matters,” with a red heart emoji.
Here are the precious pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Vicky Kaushal’s post for wifey Katrina is as much love-filled. With a cute selfie, Vicky wrote, “Whith you, every day is a day of love.”
Check out Vicky's post:
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night. Walking hand in hand, the couple returned home from London where the actress’ family lives. Much in time for their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, they set some couple goals with their sartorial choice. Choosing a denim-over-denim look, they were twinning in blue.
Here's the video of their arrival at the Mumbai airport:
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushalmarried last December in a high-profile destination wedding at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
