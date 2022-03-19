Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's mom Veena are perfect saas-bahu, proof inside

Chandigarh, March 19
On Friday, newly married couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Holi together. The highlight of the day was bonding with Vicky’s family.
There are pictures doing the rounds on the Internet and we can the Kaushals including Vicky’s mom Veena, dad Sham and brother Sunny enjoying with the Bollywood’s loved couple. All five of them have red gulaal smeared on their faces.
In one of the pictures, Vicky’s mother is showing her affection to her bahu Katrina Kaif by placing her hand lovingly on Katrina’s face. While everyone poses, Vicky takes the family photo.
The picture perfect has received love from the fans and friends alike.
Vicky and Katrina shared the pictures along with the wish, “Happy Holi!!!"
Take a look at the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Vicky too posted a picture from the celebration:
View this post on Instagram
The pics seem to be taken at VicKat’s new home. The couple got hitched in December last year. It was big fat Punjabi wedding at a fort-palace in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The destination wedding was attended by select few friends and relatives.
In the latest about the couple, Katrina and Vicky stole the show at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party in Mumbai on Thursday. Hand-in-hand, the power couple marked their first appearance at an event after their wedding. While Katrina wore a blue mini dress, Vicky complimented her in a black tuxedo. The two looked gorgeous together and their newlywed glow was a treat for all eyes.
Check out their dashing pictures from the party:
View this post on Instagram
Since their wedding, Katrina and Vicky have had a really busy work schedule. Katrina has been shooting for her next with Salman Khan, Tiger 3. Vicky, too, has recently wrapped untitled project with Sara Ali Khan.
