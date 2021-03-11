Katrina Kaif celebrates mom Suzanne Turquotte’s birthday with family, makes a special wish

Tribune Web Desk

Katrina Kaif had a blast with family on her mom Suzanne Turquotte’s 70th birthday. The actress shared some photos from the celebration. The happy fam-jam made for many picture-perfect moments. There is a picture that has Katrina, her siblings and mother in a group hug. They are all smiles and the joy can be seen in their eyes. In another picture, Katrina is posing with her mother. There are two more photos, one that has her Suzanne posing with her birthday cake and the fourth photo has Katrina with her sister.

Katrina made a special wish for her mom, which she shared with everyone in the caption. She wrote, "Happy 70th mama. May you always live life with the joy and courage that you do... Surrounded by your very noisy kids." Katrina's sister Isabelle also shared pictures from the festivities and she captioned it: "Happiest of birthday Mama. Here's to the baddest matriarch around. Love you to the moon and back."

Katrina Kaif has 6 sisters - Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia and Isabelle and a brother named Sebastien Laurent Michel.

Here are the photos:

Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, who made her acting debut in Time To Dance opposite Sooraj Pancholi, also shared photos from the occasion:

Katrina Kaif loves her family and enjoys sharing pictures with them. There is a beautiful shot from Katrina’s wedding where her sisters walked her to the mandap. That photo was among the most loved pictures from Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Describing her bond with her siblings, Katrina captioned it, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way."

The Sooryavanshi actress celebrates being among women and she expressed that on Women’s day when she said, "A lot of women in one family. To all the women who make the good times great and the hard times bearable happy happy women's day."

On the work front, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Isabelle has Lalit Butani's Kwatha opposite actor Aayush Sharma.

