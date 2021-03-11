Katrina Kaif celebrates mom Suzanne Turquotte’s birthday with family, makes a special wish

Chandigarh, May 6
Katrina Kaif had a blast with family on her mom Suzanne Turquotte’s 70th birthday. The actress shared some photos from the celebration. The happy fam-jam made for many picture-perfect moments. There is a picture that has Katrina, her siblings and mother in a group hug. They are all smiles and the joy can be seen in their eyes. In another picture, Katrina is posing with her mother. There are two more photos, one that has her Suzanne posing with her birthday cake and the fourth photo has Katrina with her sister.
Katrina made a special wish for her mom, which she shared with everyone in the caption. She wrote, "Happy 70th mama. May you always live life with the joy and courage that you do... Surrounded by your very noisy kids." Katrina's sister Isabelle also shared pictures from the festivities and she captioned it: "Happiest of birthday Mama. Here's to the baddest matriarch around. Love you to the moon and back."
Katrina Kaif has 6 sisters - Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia and Isabelle and a brother named Sebastien Laurent Michel.
Here are the photos:
View this post on Instagram
Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, who made her acting debut in Time To Dance opposite Sooraj Pancholi, also shared photos from the occasion:
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif loves her family and enjoys sharing pictures with them. There is a beautiful shot from Katrina’s wedding where her sisters walked her to the mandap. That photo was among the most loved pictures from Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Describing her bond with her siblings, Katrina captioned it, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way."
View this post on Instagram
The Sooryavanshi actress celebrates being among women and she expressed that on Women’s day when she said, "A lot of women in one family. To all the women who make the good times great and the hard times bearable happy happy women's day."
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
Meanwhile, Isabelle has Lalit Butani's Kwatha opposite actor Aayush Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply
The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...