Katrina Kaif channels her inner Harley Quinn to spook you on Halloween; pictures inside

Vicky Kaushal also shares Katrina's picture

Mumbai, October 31

Katrina Kaif decided to go all Harley Quinn for Halloween! Ahead of her upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' release, Katrina posted her Halloween look on Instagram. In the photos, Katrina could be seen channelling a fun, quirky makeover as Harley.

Harley Quinn is a character portrayed by Margot Robbie in DC movie 'Suicide Squad'.

Katrina came really close to the original Harley Quinn style, sporting everything from famous blonde ponytails to an eclectic mix of blue and pink eyeshadow.

She paired her striped shorts with a pink top and a transparent jacket with frills in funky colours on the sleeves. In one of the pictures, she also had the signature baseball bat on her shoulders and flashed a wicked grin. Fun, chunky accessories elevated her Harley Quinn avatar.

Soon after, Katrina's comment section was flooded with compliments. Anushka Sharma applauded her and wrote, "Guess who just won halloweennnn".

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who is allegedly dating Katrina's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal also commented on the look. She wrote, "I looooooooooveeeee...obsessedddd with this look".

Talking about her professional life, as mentioned above, she will next be seen in 'Phone Bhoot'. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy 'Kuttey' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'.

Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', Katrina will also be seen in upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She also has been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

