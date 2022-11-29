Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in ice blue saree by Manish Malhotra, pics inside

ANI
Mumbai, November 29
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif never fails to stun her fans with her fashion sense. Fans love her fashion game. On Monday, she dropped some pictures where she nailed the ethnic look in a light blue-coloured saree.
The 'Phone Bhoot' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where she wore a blue-coloured sequined sheer saree with a matching embellished blouse with a princess cut neck and sequined strap.
She accessorised her look with big jhumkas and a bangle and completed her look with minimal makeup and left her hair open.
Along with the post, she wrote, "Aaj ka din" with a white heart emoticon.
As soon as she shared the post, her sister Isabelle Kaif and ace designer Manish Malhotra showered love in the comments section.
Isabelle Kaif wrote, "So purtyyyy" with red emoticons while Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emoticons.
Katrina also posted a video on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Mera dil yeh pukaare aaja". The video shows her flipping her long tresses while posing for the camera.
Meanwhile, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
Apart from that, she will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in a thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.
