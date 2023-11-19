Katrina Kaif gives shout out to 'neighbour' Virat Kohli; cheers for men in blue

Mumbai, November 19
Ahead of the India versus Australia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match on Sunday, actress Katrina Kaif gave a major shout out to “superstar neighbour” Virat Kohli, saying he is an inspiration.
Katrina is currently riding high on the recently released action thriller ‘Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan.
In an ‘Ask Me Anything' session with her fans on Instagram, Katrina shared about Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, and dropped some behind the scenes glimpses from the shoot of ‘Tiger 3'.
One fan asked: “Say something about Virat Kohli”. Katrina replied with Virat's picture and wrote: “Superstar, Inspiration... and the most lovely neighbour.”
Another fan said: “Final match me kon jitega aur jitayega”, to which the actress replied with a Indian tricolour, and wrote: “Yeh koi sawaal hai ??”
One social media user asked: “What is it like on set with Salman Khan”, to which she replied with a candid picture, wherein Salman is seen smiling, while Katrina is in deep thoughts, biting her nails.
The actress wrote: “As above I'm perpetually stressing ...and Salman is amused.”
Another fan asked the actress about her favourite photo on 'Tiger 3' set.
Katrina shared a happy picture with Salman, in which both are seen walking hand in hand.
She captioned it as: “Tiger and zoya in happy times (and a rare photo of Salman smiling).”
Sharing the funniest moment from ‘Tiger 3' set, Katrina dropped a video with a camel and wrote: “Never thought I could make a camel dance to my tunes." The clip shows Katrina and camel dancing to a track from the movie.
The ‘Raajneeti' actress also dropped a beautiful childhood picture of herself, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.
The actress further revealed her favourite food which is “Turai ki subzi Phool Gobi ki subzi and Broccoli Soup”.
‘Tiger 3' is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.
The film is a sequel to 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) and is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.
The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ICC World Cup final: India nine down, last pair on crease vs Australia
Both the teams have fielded the same set of 11 players who f...
ICC World Cup final: Narendra Modi Stadium turns sea of blue
The entire area reverberated with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki ...
Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey
Kohli had broken Tendulkar's record for most one-day centuri...
All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey
He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling
A five-plan strategy has been devised to rescue 41 workers