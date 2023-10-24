Katrina Kaif glows in red floral embroidery saree, wishes Dussehra to fans with a video

ANI

Mumbai, October 24

On the occasion of Dussehra, actor Katrina Kaif unveiled her festive look for the day.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Namastey London' star dropped her pictures in a red saree designed by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Katrina looked ethereal in the silk georgette saree with gara embroidery detailing in floral patterns. She paired it with a v-neck matching blouse with sheer sleeves.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and a green round bindi. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

She also dropped a candid picture with one of her sisters.

"Dussehra Mubarak," she captioned the post.

Check out the post:

Katrina's festive look garnered loads of likes and comments.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"You look stunning," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. The film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi, will hit the theatres this Diwali.

She also has 'Merry Christmas' in her pipeline. The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and also features Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled to be released on December 8. It will face a box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'.

Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

#Dussehra #England #Instagram #Katrina Kaif #London #Mumbai #Salman Khan