Katrina Kaif in blue bikini is a sight to behold; check out her love for bikinis and monikinis in these pics

Chandigarh, April 28

It will be safe to say that Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is a water baby. She loves holidaying and from her Instagram feed, he favourite vaccay spots are the one with beaches. There are so many pictures of Katrina where she is enjoying by a beach or at some serene island.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress has shared three pictures in new bikini set. A royal blue top coordinated with a floral bottom, Katrina is setting some goals in this sultry weather. And while we are talking about her beachwear, the Sooryavanshi star has quite a collection to flaunt. Don’t believe? Check out these 10 pictures where she looks stunning in different bikinis and monokinis.

Katrina Kaif has her style game on point in a black monokini. Instagram/ katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif sets some beachwear goals in this bubblegum pink bikini set by designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. Instagram/ katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif looks like a mermaid in this tropical green bralette with matching bottom.

Katrina Kaif knows how to blend her love for bikinis with the beach background.

Katrina Kaif looks happy in this floral bikini set topped with a breezey shrug.

Katrina Kaif adds charm to even a simple white bikini. Instagram/ katrinakaif

Here's Katrina showing how to play with white to amp up your fashion.

Katrina Kaif looks sporty yet sensual in this solid blue monokini.

Katrina Kaif adds colour to the serene locale in this printed bikini set.

Katrina Kaif flauts her curves in this blue and orange bikini.

