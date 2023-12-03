Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 3

Katrina Kaif, known for her charm and candour, recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after a viral post criticised her for allegedly controlling husband Vicky Kaushal's fashion choices. While the actress has long been admired for her charisma and honest persona, the revelation that she disapproved of Vicky's outfit choices led to accusations of her being a 'toxic' life partner.

The controversy originated from an excerpt of Vicky Kaushal's interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's show, where he shared an incident highlighting Katrina's influence on his clothing decisions. The snippet was shared by a user, @LucasMStarr, who drew parallels with previous discussions on toxic behaviour, notably mentioning Ranbir Kapoor's alleged actions towards Alia Bhatt.

Here's the tweet:

Where are the feminists now?I remember how #RanbirKapoor was dragged as red flag for a misquote that Alia did and even clarified bt people label him toxic still. Here is a clear case of #KatrinaKaif being toxic red flag bt noone will speak abt it.#Animal #VickyKaushal #SamBahadur pic.twitter.com/61ertvzv4L — AlphaBeta (@LucasMStarr) November 30, 2023

The post gained significant traction, triggering a wide range of responses from the public. Some defended Katrina, emphasising the nuanced nature of her interactions compared to Ranbir's, while others argued that such discussions on personal preferences are common within relationships.

The online debate saw contrasting opinions, with one user stating, "The fact that you don't understand the tone between Katrina and Ranbir lol."

Alia said "wipe it off" & she was laughing after mimicking . If Vicky's statement can be taken as a joke ,Alia's one should be also considered as joke .alia cleared it in recent kwk episode . She said Ranbir's genuinely opposite of toxic husband . People misunderstood her words pic.twitter.com/fLR0vC7rkQ — 🇵🇸Tu koi aur hai (@Justfor_RK) November 30, 2023

Another pointed out, "Nothing wrong with grooming an outfit, whereas Ranbir asked her to lower her voice. No comparison."

Nothing toxic or red flag here.



Though I agree if an actress said the same thing about her partner - social media would’ve erupted. — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) November 30, 2023

The fact that u dont understand the tone between katrina and ranbir lol. — gargiiiii (@coffee_gr_) November 30, 2023

Nothing wrong with grooming an outfit whereas Ranbir asked her to lower voice. No comparison. — fatique (@ChapparrKanaati) November 30, 2023

A third commenter argued, "This is mostly every woman in your life, from your mother to sister and eventually your partner; they make you a better person. Nothing toxic or red flag in that."

This is mostly every woman in your life from your mother to sister and eventually your partner they make you a better person. Nothing toxic or red flag in that. — Rakshit kariya (@Rakshitkaria) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, a fourth suggested humorously, "If Katrina tells you what to wear, you say yes ma'am."

As the controversy unfolds, the public's diverse responses shed light on the complexities of relationship dynamics and the blurred lines between influence and control. The incident serves as a reflection of the scrutiny celebrities face regarding their personal lives in the age of social media.

