 Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices : The Tribune India

Katrina Kaif’s influence on Vicky Kaushal’s choices ignites discussions on relationship dynamics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in a picture from their Karwa Chauth celebration. ANI



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 3

Katrina Kaif, known for her charm and candour, recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after a viral post criticised her for allegedly controlling husband Vicky Kaushal's fashion choices. While the actress has long been admired for her charisma and honest persona, the revelation that she disapproved of Vicky's outfit choices led to accusations of her being a 'toxic' life partner.

The controversy originated from an excerpt of Vicky Kaushal's interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's show, where he shared an incident highlighting Katrina's influence on his clothing decisions. The snippet was shared by a user, @LucasMStarr, who drew parallels with previous discussions on toxic behaviour, notably mentioning Ranbir Kapoor's alleged actions towards Alia Bhatt.

Here's the tweet:

The post gained significant traction, triggering a wide range of responses from the public. Some defended Katrina, emphasising the nuanced nature of her interactions compared to Ranbir's, while others argued that such discussions on personal preferences are common within relationships.

The online debate saw contrasting opinions, with one user stating, "The fact that you don't understand the tone between Katrina and Ranbir lol."

Another pointed out, "Nothing wrong with grooming an outfit, whereas Ranbir asked her to lower her voice. No comparison."

A third commenter argued, "This is mostly every woman in your life, from your mother to sister and eventually your partner; they make you a better person. Nothing toxic or red flag in that."

Meanwhile, a fourth suggested humorously, "If Katrina tells you what to wear, you say yes ma'am."

As the controversy unfolds, the public's diverse responses shed light on the complexities of relationship dynamics and the blurred lines between influence and control. The incident serves as a reflection of the scrutiny celebrities face regarding their personal lives in the age of social media.

