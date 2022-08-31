Katrina Kaif kisses hubby Vicky Kaushal as he wins award at Filmfare; actor thanks his 'dearest wife' for bringing happiness in his life

Chandigarh, August 31
The power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their first-ever red-carpet appearance at the 67th Filmfare Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday night.
Decked up in a black suit, Vicky looked dapper and even got candid as he sang his wife’s popular song ‘Kala Chashma’ which has recently been doing the rounds on the Internet.
Katrina, on the other hand, looked ravishing draped in a sheer Sabyasachi sari.
The couple were seated together with Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, sitting beside Katrina and his father, Sham Kaushal, sitting adjacent to Vicky.
After Vicky won the Best Actor-Critics for his film ‘Sardar Udham’, he gave a shoutout to his lady love, who also gave her loudest cheer in return.
Holding the black lady in his hand, Vicky said, “This is my first Filmfare. This feels very very special. It was a special film for all of us. So thankful to Shoojit-da. My performance in this film is a tribute to Irrfan Khan. I miss him so much.”
Pointing the award towards his family, he said, “I love you mom-dad. I love you dearest wife, you have brought so much happiness in my life. Thank you Sunny, you guys make me who I am as a person.”
After he got back to his seat, the couple was spotted stealing a kiss and their fans could not keep calm.
Meanwhile, while Vicky and Katrina were making an entry to the event, Ranveer shouted from the stage, “Oh my god, beautiful couple, God bless, God bless.” Arjun Kapoor, who was co-hosting with Ranveer also said, “Aayi Chikni Chameli with Vicky Kaushal.”
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9 last year.
