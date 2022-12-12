Katrina Kaif looks looks ravishing in latest pic as 'bride', fan says 'ancient Greece queen'

ANI
Mumbai, December 12
When it comes to churning out ravishing looks every time, few can beat Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif.
The 'Bang Bang!' actor recently took to Instagram to share her new winter-inspired look.
"From bohemian to regal , the quintessential KAY BRIDE is understated yet glowing in the look of the season - smokey eyes, dewy skin and a nude lip in our favourite shade - Snapshot," she wrote in the caption.
The image featured the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor dressed in a diamond-crusted silver top paired with diamond accessories on her arm, hand and forehead.
The 39-year-old actor complimented the look with warm-toned makeup with a nude-coloured lip shade.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Fans took to the comment section to appreciate Katrina's enchanting new look with heart emojis.
"Most beautiful woman on the face of earth," one user wrote.
"Ancient Greece Queen," another user wrote.
The look was styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania for the actor's beauty brand, "Kay by Katrina".
The 'Tees Maar Khan' actor was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which got decent responses from the audience.
She will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan and in 'Merry Christmas' alongside South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi.
