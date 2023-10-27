Katrina Kaif loves to dance Juhi Bhatt in a new music video, Destiny, with singer Arjun Kanungo

Actress Katrina Kaif is over the moon with the response she is getting for the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3. She said dancing is one of her true passions. The track has been composed by Pritam, and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The Tamil and Telugu versions have been sung by Benny Dayal and Anusha Mani.
Katrina said, “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is being celebrated and it is such a wonderful feeling for all of us. Dancing is one of my true passions and seeing the audiences’ love for it is just pure joy.”
Katrina feels people have a huge expectation from actors to not just showcase their acting skills, but also give them great songs to cherish, “I am aware of the expectations people have from our songs and it motivates me to deliver a better performance every time.”
