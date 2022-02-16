Katrina Kaif posts a casual picture of her in Delhi's winter sun

Chandigarh, February 16
Katrina Kaif has posted a picture of her in Delhi’s winter sun.
In the image, Kaif is seen dressed in a simple black and white T-shirt with her hair sweeping sideways.
In the caption, she wrote, “Winter sun,” with a snowflake emoji. Fans lost no time in telling her that she looks absolutely stunning in the picture.
