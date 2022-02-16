Katrina Kaif posts a casual picture of her in Delhi's winter sun

Katrina Kaif posts a casual picture of her in Delhi's winter sun

Photo posted on Instagram by Katrina Kaif .

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 16

Katrina Kaif has posted a picture of her in Delhi’s winter sun.

In the image, Kaif is seen dressed in a simple black and white T-shirt with her hair sweeping sideways.

In the caption, she wrote, “Winter sun,” with a snowflake emoji. Fans lost no time in telling her that she looks absolutely stunning in the picture.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

2
Punjab

Deep Sidhu to be cremated in Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

3
Punjab

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

4
Trending

This 60-year-old Kerala labourer turns model; see viral photo

5
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

6
Sports

Aussie cricketer Glen Maxwell to marry his Indian-origin fiancée on March 27

7
World

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

8
Haryana

321 top builders owe Rs 15,585 crore to Haryana; list of top 10 defaulters inside

9
Haryana

Four youngsters run over in Gurugram as they try to get train in selfie

10
Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail on bail

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Give me 5 years to serve you, I assure you farming, trade, industry will be made profitable: PM Modi at Pathankot rally

PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress

Invokes Sant Ravidas saying his government is following his ...

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...

Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was ‘speeding rashly’ and applied sudden breaks

Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was ‘speeding rashly’ and applied sudden breaks

Initial probe says no conspiracy, Haryana police

Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: He was the reasons for millions to dance

Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: He was the reason for millions to dance

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the ...

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joins AAP in presence of Kejriwal

Amritsar West: Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Now, Air India's Amritsar-London flight thrice a week

Amritsar: Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

PGI's Gastro Department doctors bring laurels

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Congress vs Congress battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Congress, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doctor, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will provide free quality education, healthcare: Manish Sisodia

2 dead, 30 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

Deep Sidhu to be cremated in Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face Gurpreet Singh Shahpur accused of hiding facts in affidavit

Resume primary classes as well, demand teachers, parents in Patiala