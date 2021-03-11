Katrina Kaif pregnant? Vicky Kaushal's spokesperson says no to pregnancy rumours

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the favourite couples in B-town and any news related to them spread like fire.

It has been six months that they got married. And last months rumours were that Katrina is pregnant after fans saw her wearing loose clothes and now, a new report claims that the actress is expecting her first child.

A source told Bollywood Hungama said that Katrina is two months pregnant.

“Katrina and Vicky are expected to be parents soon, as the former is 2 months pregnant. The entire family is excited to welcome a new member to the family," the source told the publication. However, Vicky’s representative has denied the claims. In a statement to News18.com, his spokesperson said, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth."

Katrina and Vicky had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021, which was attended by their families and close friends.

Speaking with Hello magazine, Vicky mentioned he is fortunate to find a life partner in Katrina. The Uri actor called Katrina ‘wise and intelligent’ and added that he learns a lot from his wife. “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day,” Vicky said.