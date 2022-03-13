Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal indulge in some PDA, their fans ask, ‘Are you ready for baby Katrina or baby Vicky’

Chandigarh, March 13
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become one of the favourite couples of tinsel town. Their fans are always eager to know all that’s new in their life and in no time flood their social media updates with love and appreciation.
On Saturday night, Katrina posted Vicky’s latest video, calling it a fun campaign, she heaped praise on hubby darling as she wrote, “Now, that’s flexibility.” Katrina added a stuck-out tongue emoji to the caption.
Her fans came up with some funny and bizarre comments enquiring about her married life. A fan wrote, “Didi khush ho na sasural mein?”
Another one asked, “R u ready for baby katrina or baby vikey.” One fan commented, “
Yet another commented, “New baby kb aayega.”
Some days back, Vicky Kaushal posted an adorable picture of Katrina embraced by his mother. The took look so calm and happy in the picture that Vicky captioned, “My strength, My world.”
Take a look at their cute picture:
View this post on Instagram
In her post before the video, Katrina gave a hint to her fans that she has begun shooting for Shriram Raghavan’s next, which is titled Merry Christmaas.
Here's the picture of the film's clapboard:
View this post on Instagram
Among all the new posts, there are pictures from a commercial shoot and a video with actor Dhairya Karwa.
In Merry Christmas, Katrina will be sharing screen with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The actress also has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. Then there is Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaara that also has Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
