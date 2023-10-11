Katrina Kaif says she had to push her body to breaking point for Tiger 3

IANS

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif says she has given every bit of her effort for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. Katrina, who is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe, has shown that she can pull off incredible action sequences all by herself. Her poster as Zoya was unveiled on Tuesday.

The actress says, “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have essayed a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity every single time.”

Katrina adds, “We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film, and people will see that. Physically, this has been my most challenging film yet.”

#Bollywood #Katrina Kaif