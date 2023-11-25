Katrina Kaif shares secret behind her chemistry with Salman Khan

IANS

Mumbai, November 25

Actress Katrina Kaif has heaped praise on her ‘Tiger 3' partner Salman Khan and said that he lives for his work and is fantastic on sets.

When Katrina was asked about how Salman is on the sets, strict or fun, and pat came the reply: “Salman is fantastic on set. You know the great thing about Salman is he doesn't take himself or anything too seriously. He lives for his work and he's also a very generous human being. So I think that combination makes him very amusing for everyone around him. Everyone on set is always entertained.”

'Tiger 3' is roaring on the box office:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina and Salman have often shared screen space together. They have worked in films such as ‘Maine Pyaar Kiyun Kiya?', ‘Partner', ‘Hello', ‘Yuvvraj', ‘Tiger' franchise and ‘Bharat'.

She says that everyone on set is smiling when Salman is around.

“The crew is always smiling when he's around and also I think now he is very attached to the Tiger character. He knows the world and he's there to create something in the scene. So we had a fantastic time together, especially when were on the Tiger films,” she said.

Their camaraderie over the years has evolved that now they can “read each other.”

Here's a glimpse of their chemistry:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

She added: “We play off each other, we know each other so well now. So we're able to kind of read each other. And I think that shows on screen and it makes for great chemistry.”

#Katrina Kaif #Mumbai #Salman Khan