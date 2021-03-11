Katrina Kaif tests Covid-19 positive; BMC instructs film studios to not organise parties

Chandigarh, June 4
Just one day after Kartik Aryan, it is now Katrina Kaif, who has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress was supposed to start the shoot for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi last week, but it had to be rescheduled after she tested positive for coronavirus.
This is also being reported as the reason why Katrina skipped the IFFA awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi, where her husband Vicky Kaushal who won the best actor (male) for Sardar Udham.
When Vicky was asked about Katrina not being there with him on the occasion, he said, “Even I am missing us together as well”.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
According to a report by News18, Katrina has completed her quarantine period.
Watch the video:
This is the second time Katrina has been infected with the virus. Last year, Katrina tested Covid positive in April. Unlike this time, she had taken to her social media handle to inform everyone about the diagnosis and also requested those who came in contact with her to also get themselves tested.
Meanwhile, BMC has asked the city to be on alert after a daily rise in coronavirus cases has been observed. On its Twitter handle, BMC wrote, “Due to rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and a possibility of fourth wave, all labs and hospitals have been put on alert. We urge all to wear masks and take care.”
Due to rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and a possibility of fourth wave, all labs and hospitals have been put on alert.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 4, 2022
We urge all to wear masks and take care.#MyBMCUpdates #BMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/R6tLNUMl8c
With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the BMC has issued fresh alerts instructing film studios in K-West ward to not organise parties.
On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan shared that he tested positive for the deadly virus. Both Katrina and Kartik were present at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party that was held at Yash Raj Films Studios on May 25.
According to ETimes, even actor Aditya Roy Kapur has reportedly positive for covid, which is why the trailer of his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within has been delayed due to the same reason.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala