Katrina Kaif tests Covid-19 positive; BMC instructs film studios to not organise parties

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 4

Just one day after Kartik Aryan, it is now Katrina Kaif, who has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress was supposed to start the shoot for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi last week, but it had to be rescheduled after she tested positive for coronavirus.

This is also being reported as the reason why Katrina skipped the IFFA awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi, where her husband Vicky Kaushal who won the best actor (male) for Sardar Udham.

When Vicky was asked about Katrina not being there with him on the occasion, he said, “Even I am missing us together as well”.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

According to a report by News18, Katrina has completed her quarantine period.

Watch the video:

This is the second time Katrina has been infected with the virus. Last year, Katrina tested Covid positive in April. Unlike this time, she had taken to her social media handle to inform everyone about the diagnosis and also requested those who came in contact with her to also get themselves tested.

Meanwhile, BMC has asked the city to be on alert after a daily rise in coronavirus cases has been observed. On its Twitter handle, BMC wrote, “Due to rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and a possibility of fourth wave, all labs and hospitals have been put on alert. We urge all to wear masks and take care.”

Due to rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and a possibility of fourth wave, all labs and hospitals have been put on alert.

We urge all to wear masks and take care.#MyBMCUpdates #BMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/R6tLNUMl8c — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 4, 2022

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the BMC has issued fresh alerts instructing film studios in K-West ward to not organise parties.

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan shared that he tested positive for the deadly virus. Both Katrina and Kartik were present at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party that was held at Yash Raj Films Studios on May 25.

According to ETimes, even actor Aditya Roy Kapur has reportedly positive for covid, which is why the trailer of his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within has been delayed due to the same reason.