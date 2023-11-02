 Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Karwa Chauth with family : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Karwa Chauth with family

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Karwa Chauth with family

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have two big releases lined up for release next week

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Karwa Chauth with family

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share pictures from their Karwa Chauth celebration. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 2

Adorable Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal frequently post lovely pictures of themselves for their followers on social media.

This Karwa Chauth after performing the rituals of the day, Katrina posted some beautiful pictures from the celebration with her hubby Vicky Kaushal, and her in-laws, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy #karvachauth"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal also shared Karwa Chauth picture.

The 'Tiger 3' looked stunning in an orange and red sari with a beautifully embroidered golden border, which she chose for the evening. Katrina Kaif finished off her appearance with a red embroidered blouse, a lovely mangalsutra, Kundan jhumkas, and little makeup.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked dashing in an immaculate beige kurta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. The film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi, will hit the theatres this Diwali. She also has 'Merry Christmas' in her pipeline. The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and also features Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled to be released on December 8. It will face a box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'.

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in the highly anticipated biopic 'Sam Bahadur'. The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw.

'Sam Bahadur' is all set to release worldwide on December 1.

#Bollywood #Katrina Kaif #Mumbai #Social Media #Vicky Kaushal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Chandigarh

Police arrest three including shooter involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

3
World

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

4
Business

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

5
Himachal

Four dead, 7 injured in Mandi road accident

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

7
Punjab

6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur

8
Diaspora

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills

9
India

AFT sets aside enhancement of sentence awarded by SGCM to soldier convicted for unprofessional conduct

10
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Don't Miss

View All
City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Top News

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue

Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue

Hopes Apple will cooperate with the investigation by CERT-In...

6 dead as their car gets stuck between 2 trucks on Sunam road in Punjab's Sangrur

6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur

The occupants were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, claims Navjot Sidhu

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

Says whatever was promised in the run-up to the polls has no...

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

The accident is captured on a CCTV camera in which Pal's mot...


Cities

View All

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

Punjab day celebrations: Debt, drugs, youth migration ailing Punjab, says Sikh scholar

Strict curbs: Voter registration for SGPC poll gets tepid response

Health experts advise caution with rise in farm fire incidents

Farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat, demand Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house

As air quality dips to 364, entry of diesel buses banned in Delhi

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Murder accused lands in police net

Unauthorised colony demolished in Mukerian

3-day Mela Gadri Babeyan Da ends with tributes to martyrs

Health officials seal cane juice machines

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate at PAU

Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Punjab debate: Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside PAU, Ludhiana

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, claims Navjot Sidhu

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

Not paid for 2 mnths, Punjabi varsity teachers go on strike

University students, staff protest against violence on campus

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjabi Month celebrations begin