Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal complete one year of togetherness and it's just full of hugs and love

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first anniversary.



Mumbai, December 9

Vicky and Katrina are celebrating their first wedding anniversary and to treat their fans to some of their most special moments, Katrina took to Instagram to share some cute pictures with her beau.

Katrina wished Vicky in the most special way by posting some of the most adorable pictures with him on social media. Along with the photos, Katrina penned a small yet special wish for Vicky. She wrote, "My Ray of Light. Happy One Year ........" accompanied by a red heart emoji.

The first photo is from Katrina and Vicky's wedding ceremony while the second picture is an ultra-cute selfie wherein Vicky could be seen drooling into Katrina's beauty as she posed for the photo.

The third is the most hilarious yet adorable video of Vicky doing Bhangra on the french song 'La Vi En Rose'.

Commenting on the photo, close friends of the couple also showered them with love and wishes.

Ileana D'Cruz, who is reportedly dating Katrina's brother, wrote, "You two (emojis) nothing but love! Happy Anniversary!" Mini Mathur, who is also very close to Katrina and Vicky, wrote, "hahahahhahahahahaha LOVE LOVE LOVE the video ka soundtrack !! Mubarak Vicky & kat! Mohabbat Zindabad," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Vicky's father Sham Kaushal wrote a special wish for her. He wrote, "Happy Anniversary. May God's blessings be always with u. Puttar, u have brought so much happiness to the family. Love & blessings."

Vicky too shared a special message for his better half. The actor wrote, "Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!"

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which got decent responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan and in 'Merry Christmas' alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in a quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has Laxman Utekar's next untitled film and Megna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

