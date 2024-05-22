Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first baby in London: Media reports

Chandigarh, May 22
The rumours around Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy have been going around for months but a recent video featuring her with husband Vicky Kaushal in London, sparked them. After a few media reports came in, it has been confirmed that the rumours were not baseless. One of the sources told a media portal, “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with here.”
The source also revealed that Katrina owns a house in Hampstead. In the video that sparked rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen walking the streets of London hand in hand.
The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7OUXCVaL9E— HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) May 20, 2024
The Bollywood couple got married in December 2021, and many of their fans are now convinced that the couple will soon become parents.
