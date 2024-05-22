 Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first baby in London: Media reports : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first baby in London: Media reports

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first baby in London: Media reports

“Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with here"

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first baby in London: Media reports

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

The rumours around Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy have been going around for months but a recent video featuring her with husband Vicky Kaushal in London, sparked them. After a few media reports came in, it has been confirmed that the rumours were not baseless. One of the sources told a media portal, “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with here.”

The source also revealed that Katrina owns a house in Hampstead. In the video that sparked rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen walking the streets of London hand in hand. 

The Bollywood couple got married in December 2021, and many of their fans are now convinced that the couple will soon become parents. 

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #England #Katrina Kaif #London #Vicky Kaushal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

3
Punjab

Was pressured to carry out illegal acts: Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra moves High Court

4
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

5
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

6
Haryana

Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha

7
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

8
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

9
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

10
Chandigarh

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

In an interview to PTI, the chief minister says the matter i...

Bomb threat email received by North Block, security officers conduct searches

Delhi's North Block receives bomb threat; security officers conduct searches

The North Block houses the Home Ministry

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

Latest Home Office statistics reveal a 76 per cent drop in o...

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad apparently due to heat stroke: Police

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

Actor Juhi Chawla visits the actor at the hospital

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

A letter has been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punja...


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Lulu Group International to start logistics, food processing centre in Punjab’s Amritsar

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Can extend time for filing written statements in civil proceedings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Can extend time for filing written statements in civil proceedings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Punjab and Haryana High Court blasts UT Admn for cannabis chaos; slams unsatisfactory, casual efforts

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

Arvind Kejriwal says wife Sunita has no interest in politics, will not contest elections in future

Delhi court grants bail to man behind metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police will come to interrogate my 'ill' parents on Thursday, says Arvind Kejriwal

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets