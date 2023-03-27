Katrina Kaif wishes close friend Karishma Kohli on 36th birthday: Here's to doing the rest of life together

Mumbai, March 27

Actor Katrina Kaif wished her best friend and filmmaker Karishma Kohli a sweet note on her 36th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped a couple of cute pictures of herself with Karishma.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "My darling Karishmaaaaaaaaa it's your very special 36th birthday, anyone who says otherwise is wrong. Where would we be without the madness and joy you bring into our lives, your kindness, warmth, and positivity..... through these years I've seen u battle so much with so much strength and courage it always serves as an example to me ......." She added, "Whenever ur around things are sunnier better and the world is just that much brighter .....Heres to doing the rest of life together.... Through the good times and the stormy weathers and the adventures. Love uuuuuuuu."

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

From twinning in red or white outfits, posing near poolside, Katrina giving her hug to sets. The pictures are all about bff goals.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor members from the industry dropped in their comments.

Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday."

Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Happy Birthday Karishma."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

She will also be seen in 'Tiger 3'. It will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

#katrina kaif