Katrina Kaif wishes her love Vicky Kaushal with 'a little dance, dher saara pyaar'

Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal on his birthday with this adorable picture. Instagram/katrinakaif



Mumbai, May 16

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did some romantic steps as they danced their hearts out on the former's 35th birthday.

Making her husband's birthday special, Katrina took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the celebrations.

The first image shows Vicky holding Katrina in his arms and dancing like no one's watching them. In the second photo, the couple is seen all smiles for the camera.

"A little dance , dher saara pyaar ....Happiest birthday my," she captioned the post.

The images garnered several likes and comments.

Fashion stylist dropped a string of white heart emojis in the comment section.

"Bless you both," a social media user commented.

Vicky and Katrina are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The two have been exuding pure love ever since they tied the knot on December 9 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan.

Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan'.

"I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Katrina also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday.

