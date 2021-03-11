Katrina Kaif’s beat-the-summer-heat shot with Vicky Kaushal sizzles Internet; fans say ‘super hot’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 7

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the favourite couples in B-town. Their fans wait to get glimpses from their blissful married life. And like all their earlier pictures together, the latest photo, where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are seen beating the summer heat, has received a lot of love. Katrina on Saturday shared a photo on her Instagram in which Vicky Kaushal holds her in embrace as the two enjoy their time in a pool. They surely sizzle in the swimming pool and their fans can’t agree more. In the caption, Katrina wrote, “Me and me’.

As soon as the photo was uploaded, the fans showered Vicky and Katrina with love. One fan commented, “You nd your mine is super hot.” A user wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥𝚑𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚝𝚝❤️😍.” Another one called the couple, “Cute”. An Instagram user expressed his excitement, “Oh god oh god oh god.” One fan commented, “Ohho what a morning.” A fan also said, “Well u both are made for each other 💜😍.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9 in a royal wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwarain Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan. It was just their close friends and family members who attended the ceremony.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. He has a line-up of films including, Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

At the same time, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama and Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.