 Katy Perry reveals motherhood delayed her new music : The Tribune India

Katy Perry gave birth to her daughter Daisy in 2020

Katy Perry is determined to enjoy some quality time with her family.



IANS

Los Angeles, August 6

Pop star Katy Perry is putting her family life first before her music career and has not put out any new music since giving birth to her daughter Daisy in 2020.

Katy agrees that her baby girl remains her number one priority, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I haven't put any new material out since my darling Daisy. I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it - so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed," the chart-topping star - who has Daisy, three, with actor Orlando Bloom - told "Good Morning America".

Katy is determined to enjoy some quality time with her family before she embarks on the next phase of her career. The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker -- who is nearing the end of her Las Vegas residency -- has also urged her fans to remain patient with her.

The singer, who released her last album, 'Smile', back in 2020, said: "I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three year old. I will be back, but let me get this right."

Katy remains determined to release another album. But for the time being, her daughter will be her top priority.

Speaking about her day-to-day schedule, Katy explained, "I got to drop my daughter off at preschool this morning. I'll come home tonight and I'll still have, like, hair and make-up done, and I'll probably be in some form of robe and lipstick everywhere. I'll be just cutting some olives, cutting some grapes (for her)."

Katy is known for her influence on modern pop music and her camp style, being dubbed the "Queen of Camp" by Vogue and Rolling Stone. At 16, Perry released a gospel record titled 'Katy Hudson' (2001) under Red Hill Records, which was commercially unsuccessful.

She moved to Los Angeles at 17 to venture into secular music, and later adopted the stage name "Katy Perry" from her mother's maiden name. She recorded an album while signed to Columbia Records, but was dropped before signing to Capitol Records.

