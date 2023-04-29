‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ registration opens

Mumbai, April 29
Registrations for the 15th edition of the “Kaun Banega Crorepati” will start from Saturday evening, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has announced.
The 80-year-old actor, who has served as the host of the reality show since its inception, shared the news in a post on Twitter.
“#KBC15 Registration starts from 29th April .. @9PM @SonyTV” Bachchan tweeted.
Bachchan has hosted “KBC” since it started in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
On the film front, the veteran actor will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s “Project K”, also featuring his “Piku” co-star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI moves SC seeking 6 more months to complete probe
Hindenburg Research has made a litany of allegations, includ...
Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail
Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...
After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon
‘Our childhood was full of challenges… I still cannot forget...
Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated 'rockstar' pictures for 'World Leadership Music Concert'
Netizens are in awe of amazing art work