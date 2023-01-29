Kaveri Priyam on her fears and insecurities

After Ziddi Dil, actress Kaveri Priyam has made a comeback on television with the latest show Dil Diyaan Gallan. The show is set in Punjab and she plays the central character, Amrita Brar, in this generational gap drama. She says, “Only my close people know that I am an under confident person. I try to be confident. But at the end of the day, we have our share of fears to deal with. Also, everybody thinks that acting in front of camera makes a person very confident or only confident people can do it but I feel it is the opposite.”

Discussing her fears and insecurities Kaveri further added, “I love being in front of the camera but I do have my share of shortcomings too and insecurities as well. And yes, I’m under confident at times but that doesn’t make me less beautiful or less than anyone around me. It’s very human to feel that way and I think it’s your imperfection or your nature and your realism that makes you who you are and that is seen on screen as well. Being raw is the key to everything.”