Kaveri Priyam says her new role has made her understand relationships better

Actress Kaveri Priyam, who is portraying the character of Amrita in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, has shared how relationships in her life have had more impact after she essayed the role.
“It has been a while since I started playing the character of Amrita, and I must say that the way the show has depicted life’s complexities is commendable. I think with Dil Diyaan Gallaan, I have become more aware of my parents’ feelings and emotions. I consciously make my people feel special and give them the love and time they deserve. Staying away from family can never be easy. With time you learn how to deal with it; however, the void still exists, which only your parents can fill. Thankfully, I have a very loving family that has always stood by my side, so I am very grateful.”
