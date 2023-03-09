Kavita Kaushik gives befitting reply to Twitter user comments 'Ugly 41 year old lady' on her pic

Mumbai, March 9

Actress Kavita Kaushik, who made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's show 'Kutumb' and was later seen in the sitcom 'F.I.R', responded to a Twitter user who called her 'Ugly', saying that even at the age of 42, she is 'beautiful' and 'hot'.

She posted: "42!!! And I'm beautiful AF! Aur Hot itni hu ki uffff!!!(And I am so hot).. Sorry aapko aapke gharvaaale paalne mei daal ke bhool gaye! (Sorry your family members put you in a cradle and forgot) Big hug to you, i'm sure you are nice, just unloved" One of the social media users had trolled herm saying: "Ugly 41-year-old lady".

Chupa lo apne tameezdaar hum toh Rowdy Holi khelte hai 🌈 pic.twitter.com/pZb60abklk — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 8, 2023

The actress, who had also participated in dance reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8', 'Nach Baliye 3' and also entered 'Bigg Boss 14' as a wild card contestant, took to her Twitter handle to reply to this comment and many of her fans also supported her.

One mentioned: 42!!! Actually 42 is the age to begin life with positivity, youthful appearance making fun, dreaming about future and fanatasy.. Enjoy your life with positivity..forget and forgive to trolls.." Another wrote: "And a big hug to you ma'am, we simply love you in all Avatar." On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the popular sitcom 'Maddam Sir' in a guest appearance.

IANS

