Kaya Scodelario joins Netflix's limited series, Senna

PTI

English actor Kaya Scodelario has boarded the cast of Netflix miniseries Senna, based on the life of Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna da Silva. The actor is best known for featuring in The Maze Runner and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The streamer had in March roped in actor Gabriel Leone to portray Senna in the series, being shot in Brazil and Argentina.

Senna is described as a story, detailing the “adventure and triumph of the man who became a Brazilian national hero and conquered the world’s attention both on and off the Formula 1 track”.

Senna was one of the top racing drivers of the late 1980s and early 1990s, winning 41 Grands Prix over the course of his career.

His life died in 1994 during the San Marino Grand Prix, when he hit a concrete wall at around 145 miles per hour.

The 31-year-old actor will play a fictional character in the series. “Being half Brazilian it has always been a dream of mine to work on a Brazilian production. It is an honour to be involved in a project that tells the story of Ayrton, a true national hero who means so much to the people of Brazil and around the world. It’s a huge responsibility and I am so excited to go on this journey,” Scodelario said in a statement.

The six-part show, being produced in participation with Senna’s family, is directed by Vicente Amorim and Julia Rezende.

Scodelario will next be seen in the Netflix series The Gentlemen.