KBC contestant Aneri Arya is a fan of Big B’s movie Black

In today’s episode, Kaun Banega Crorepati will welcome Aneri Arya from Surat, Gujarat to the hot seat. The 26-year-old assistant professor of English in Shree Bhaikaka Sochitra Government Arts and Science College is visually impaired and has congenital glaucoma.

Her ‘never give up attitude’ during the shoots impressed host Amitabh Bachchan, who applauded her game play as she used the process of elimination and deduction to play the game smoothly and win. Talking about films, Aneri who is a big fan of Big B’s film Black, described how she watched the film with the help of her friends and family.

Aneri says, “I remember getting goosebumps as I sat on the hotseat. There was so much happening around me that it was overwhelming, but Amitabh sir’s calm voice soothed all my apprehensions. It was an experience of a lifetime, and I don’t think I will ever be able to forget this. I told him about my favourite book, The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka and my favourite film of his, Black.”

