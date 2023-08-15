KBC has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan

IANS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set for the premiere of quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, said that it has become an integral part of his life as it helps him to connect with audiences, both inside the studio as well as those watching the show from their homes.

With the promise of a #NewBeginning, Kaun Banega Crorepati, captures the essence of the progress that India is making, bringing forth some remarkable changes that will make the gameplay tougher and far more engaging.

KBC has successfully entertained audiences for the past 23 years. The perfect amalgamation of knowledge and entertainment, Big B hosts this reality show with élan and gravitas.

Talking about the new season, Amitabh says, “Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been gyaandaar, dhandaar and shaandaar, but in its 15th season, we will be ushering in a new beginning – representing an evolving India, its aspirations, and its citizens who dream big.”

He further says that the show has become an integral part of his life. “It’s a platform for me to connect with audiences - both inside the studio as well as those watching the show from the comfort of their homes. I am really looking forward to welcoming and interacting with contestants from different walks of life who are such a huge inspiration not only to me, but also to those who want to be the change and fulfil their ambitions with the power of knowledge.”

It premiered on Monday on Sony TV.

#Amitabh Bachchan