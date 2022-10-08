Keanu Reeves exits Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' streaming series adaptation of 'The Devil in the White City'

ANI
Washington, October 8
Keanu Reeves is no longer a part of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's project 'Devil in the White City'.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves exited the Hulu series. Reportedly, the Disney-backed streamer is already searching for a replacement star to lead the drama, which has been in various stages of development for more than a decade.
Hulu officially ordered Devil in the White City in early August, with Reeves officially closing a deal to star in the series that would have marked his largest TV commitment to date.
The show has been in the works for more than a decade, including a stint when it was envisioned as a feature film, with Sam Shaw (Hulu's Castle Rock) on board as writer, showrunner and exec producer. DiCaprio and his Appian Way partner, Jennifer Davisson, exec produce alongside Scorsese.
The latter was previously set to direct the feature film take that had been set up at Paramount Pictures with DiCaprio formerly set to star. Reeves -- following months of dealmaking -- was attached to star and exec produce the series that landed at Hulu for development in 2019.
Based on Erik Larson's novel, Devil revolves around Daniel H. Burnham (the role formerly to have been played by Reeves), a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, and Dr H. H. Holmes, America's first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious "Murder Castle" built in the fair's shadow.
