Keanu Reeves to play damaged Hollywood star in dark comedy 'Outcome'

ANI
Los Angeles, April 6
Actor Keanu Reeves is all set to play the role of a damaged Hollywood star in dark comedy titled 'Outcome'.
Jonah Hill will helm the project which he has co-written with Ezra Woods, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
'Outcome' will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.
Hill will also produce Outcome with Matt Dines, his partner at their Strong Baby banner, along with the company's Ali Goodwin. The project will be an Apple Studios production.
Also, this project reteams Hill and Apple following their partnership on a Grateful Dead biopic from Martin Scorsese's Sikelia Productions, which is currently in development. Scorsese will direct the film from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, with Hill set to star and produce for Strong Baby, alongside Dines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act
After Aman Biradari, Oxfam India second NGO against whom hom...
Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP
Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...
India asks China revoke visa freeze on its journalists
Journalists from China are unfairly treated in India: Chines...
'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism
Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...
'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout
Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...