Keaton on working with Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice sequel

IANS

Hollywood actor Michael Keaton has heaped praise on actress Jenna Ortega. The actor recently spoke about returning for the sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice, appropriately titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

When asked what it was like working alongside Ortega, 21 - his new co-actor, who stars as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s character, Lydia Deetz — Keaton couldn’t help but gush. Keaton shared, “Oh man, she’s good, she’s just got it, you know? She’s got the tone.”