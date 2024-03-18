Keaton on working with Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice sequel

Hollywood actor Michael Keaton has heaped praise on actress Jenna Ortega. The actor recently spoke about returning for the sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice, appropriately titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
When asked what it was like working alongside Ortega, 21 - his new co-actor, who stars as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s character, Lydia Deetz — Keaton couldn’t help but gush. Keaton shared, “Oh man, she’s good, she’s just got it, you know? She’s got the tone.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI
Refuses to entertain SCBA president’s plea for review of the...
Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate
Tamilisai, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, ha...
Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board
A fresh notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to a...
Elvish Yadav admits to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Sources
Yadav had earlier refuted the charges of involvement in the ...
Two killed, seven injured as 5-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata
City mayor Firhad Hakim says there are still a few persons t...