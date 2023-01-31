‘Keeping low profile is good,’ says singer Esha Gaur

Tell us about your background. How did you get into singing?

I come from a doctor’s family. My father, brother and grandfather are all doctors. My mother had an inclination towards singing and she figured out the singer in me when I was four.

What are the prominent projects you’ve been associated with in TV?

I have sung title tracks of TV shows for various channels such as Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi (Star Plus), Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Zee TV), Vidya (Colours), Gupta Brothers (Star Bharat), Shubh Shagun (Dangal TV). Besides the title tracks, I have also sung for the background songs in Lakeerien, Rangrezz, Namah and others.

Have you taken any professional training?

Yes, I have done a masters in music from Varanasi and have done my bachelors and masters from SNDT College, Mumbai.

How did you get your first break as a singer?

My first break came after I performed in 1994 where I won the first position. After that Kalyanji-Anandji called me. My song Lakeerein from TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, a few years ago also went viral.

You are going to make Bollywood debut also as a singer. Tell us about it.

I have two songs in the upcoming film, 1920.

Who is your favourite singer?

Asha Bhosle is my favourite singer. She is so versatile which I like the most. My favourite song of hers is Aao Huzur Tumko.

Why do you choose to be low profile?

I think everybody should keep a low profile as it’s the best thing you could give yourself. Life is simple if you keep a low profile.

If not a singer, what would you have been and why?

Interior designer as I love decorating my house.

What trends have you noticed in the music industry lately?

Music has really changed in the recent times. Now it’s more of entertainment. The industry is experimenting and creating good music.

What are your career plans now?

To work more and more in Bollywood.