Keerthy Suresh is 'binging on panduri mangoes before the season gets over'

ANI

Mumbai, June 15

As the summer season is going on, one of the favourite fruits that most of us enjoy during this time is mango. Actor Keerthy Suresh also shares a special love for Panduri mangoes. She took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which she can be seen gorging on the delicious fruit.

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Binging on panduri mangoes before the season gets over! #MangoLove #SummerSeason"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Her post clearly reflects her love for this fruit and especially the particular variety. In the video, she can be seen wearing an orange coloured dress which seemed to be perfect for the season. She looked simple and elegant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy is known for working in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She acted in movies such 'Ring Master', 'Nenu Sailaja', 'Rajinimurugan', 'Remo', 'Bairavaa', 'Penguin', 'Good Luck Sakhi' and 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', among others. She also acted in a few TV shows and appeared in a music video.

