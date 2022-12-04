Watch: Keke Palmer 'tried so hard to keep it on down-low' but now confirms she is pregnant during 'SNL' monologue

ANI

Washington, December 4

Keke Palmer, the presenter of 'Saturday Night Live,' made a considerable announcement when the show resumed following the holiday break: she is expecting a baby! According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, during her energetic and hilarious monologue on her big year as the star of "Nope" and being nominated for an Academy Award, which she joked didn't actually happen, Palmer, delivered the exciting news by revealing her baby bump.

"I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on," she said in a quote reported by Variety. "You know, people kept coming up to me, 'Congratulations,' and I'm like, 'Shh, can y'all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line."

Watch the monologue:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

According to Variety, Palmer was very game in an opening sketch spoofing the soap opera network, getting hurled into wrestling positions and thrown into furniture by Cecily Strong. At the conclusion of the sketch, it was revealed that stunt doubles were used. In a sketch called "United Tingz of Aubrey" that focused on women who had dated singers in the past, she also made fun of Drake. Later, she mocked her pregnancy by toppling a door dash driver from the womb in an ultrasound sketch.

As per a report by Variety, Palmer is expecting with her boyfriend Darius Daulton, the brother of "Insecure" star Sarunas Jackson.

