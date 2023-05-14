 Kennedy, Agra and Ishanou will be screened at Cannes 2023 : The Tribune India

Poster of Agra. ANI



The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is around the corner and the Indian cinema is already creating a buzz.

At this year’s festival, several Indian films will be screened, including director Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy and actor Rahul Roy’s Agra.

Kennedy has been selected as part of the Midnight Screenings section of the festival, which will take place from May 16-27.

Poster of Kennedy

Coming from the house of Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, Kennedy is essentially a police noir film. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles.

Sharing details about it, Kashyap said, “It’s a film and genre I always wanted to explore. It’s more polar than noir, inspired by crime writing of Patrick Manchette and his comic book collaborations with Jacques Tardi, and the cinema of Melville. It’s also a deeply personal crime/police drama and I am so grateful to Zee Studios, Shariq and team, Neeraj, Bhumika, my producers Ranjan, Kabir and Kavan, my whole team, my partners in crime Sylver, Kazvin and Prashant, who helped me shape it. Rahul Bhat who gave eight months of his life, Sunny Leone who took on the challenge of it, Mohit Takalkar for taking it on... am just grateful at the moment.”

Agra, starring Rahul Roy, will have its world premiere at the Directors’ Fortnight section of the festival. Written and directed by Kanu Behl, the Hindi film is produced by Saregama India Ltd, UFO Production, and O28 Films.

Agra has an ensemble cast headlined by Aashiqui star Rahul Roy, who makes a comeback with this film. It also features Priyanka Bose, debut actor Mohit Agarwal, Ruhani Sharma, and veteran actors Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles. The film is an exploration of sexual dynamics within a family and the deep dystopian fractures created in modern India that are fast shrinking.

Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma’s award-winning film of 1990 Ishanou will be screened on May 19 at the prestigious Cannes Classic section.

